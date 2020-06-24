Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators

1 day 5 hours 39 minutes ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:39:03 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in News
By: Madeline Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) - Seattle's mayor told protesters Monday "it's time for people to go home" and leave the Capitol Hill neighborhood they have established as an autonomous zone.

Demonstrators will not be removed by force, Mayor Jenny Durkan said, but the city will be working with Black-led community organizations to speak with leaders of the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" to persuade them to leave the area.

All police were pulled out of the Seattle Police Department precinct in the neighborhood as tensions boiled over during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. But this weekend brought three nighttime shootings in the area, Durkan said, and officials especially want protesters out during the overnight hours.

"We can still accommodate people who want to protest peacefully," Durkan said "But the impacts on the businesses and residents in the community are now too much."

Police will return to the boarded-up precinct

The East Precinct was boarded up and abandoned after an "autonomous zone" was established outside the building. At the time, Police Chief Carmen Best said leaving the precinct was not her idea and expressed anger at how the decision was made.

Durkan told CNN's Chris Cuomo on June 11 that the autonomous zone could be seen as a "Summer of Love."

Though a deadline is not clear, Durkan said Monday that officers will be returning to the precinct to respond to more than 100,000 emergency calls.

The three people who were shot in the area over the weekend include a 19-year-old who was killed, Best said. First responders were prevented from quickly reaching the victims because they were met by a "hostile crowd," she said.

"It is not unnoticed that the victims were Black men," Mayor Durkan said.

Best said there have also been reports of rape, arson and property destruction.

"We cannot walk away from the truth of what is happening here," the police chief said. "This is about life or death."

'We are responding to every call'

Chief Best has denied claims the department was not responding to calls in the zone.

"Seattle is not under siege and we are responding to every call and every area of the city," Best told CNN's Chris Cuomo last week.

The statement comes after Seattle Police officers received a department-wide email June 12 that instructed them not to respond to calls for service within the CHAZ unless they were responding to a "mass casualty event" such as an active shooter or structural fire.

Seattle Police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud confirmed the authenticity of the email to CNN and reiterated that officers were still responding to any significant life safety issues.

For any other calls, people were asked to meet police outside of the zone, Michaud said.

One business owner in the area told CNN affiliate KIRO that despite numerous calls to 911 June 14 following a break-in, no police officers or firefighters showed up. The police department told the affiliate that it did respond to the scene and provided a case number but no narrative.

More News

Grid
List

Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison
Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison
COLUMBIA - A man in prison for the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt is making... More >>
24 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:54:15 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No Roots N Blues in 2020
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:17:20 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City
Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - A Columbia man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 12:04:24 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault
Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault
FULTON - A Missouri man is in custody after a domestic assault incident in Fulton on Monday night, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is sending a lawsuit over absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic back to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:41:45 AM CDT June 24, 2020 in News

Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'
Billiards on Broadway Owner: 'We're all learning as we go, myself included'
COLUMBIA - Billiards on Broadway owner is speaking out after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:17:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson: 'I don't feel guilty' about record increase in positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Parson: 'I don't feel guilty' about record increase in positive COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is on the road to recovery, but taking precautions against COVID-19 is still necessary, Gov. Mike... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:15:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

COU sees fewer flights each day
COU sees fewer flights each day
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The flight from Dallas landed Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport with a full plane of 50... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:11:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

MU Adventure Club unsure about Fall reopening plans
MU Adventure Club unsure about Fall reopening plans
COLUMBIA -- The Adventure Club, a before and after school program for all Columbia Public Schools, has not made a... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
(CNN) -- Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 regular season will open approximately one month from now, on July... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:07:23 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Scalp discovered in Joplin campground
Scalp discovered in Joplin campground
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human scalp was discovered in a Joplin campground. Newton County Sheriff... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:39:32 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

EmVP: Little Box of Sunshine brightens up hospital stays for children
EmVP: Little Box of Sunshine brightens up hospital stays for children
JEFFERSON CITY – When recent high school graduate Olivia Hennon went to visit her friend, Margret, in the hospital in... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

CPS hosts online Q & A ahead of parent decision for fall semester
CPS hosts online Q & A ahead of parent decision for fall semester
COLUMBIA - One week from Tuesday, Columbia Public School parents will have to decide how their children are educated for... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines
Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines
COLUMBIA — Summer camps in Boone County are already looking different this year. Boone County health officials moved into... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:08:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest
Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest
OSAGE BEACH — Osage Beach police officers responded to a disturbance at Backwater Jacks Sunday night involving several people allegedly... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:25:17 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Boone County restaurants adjust to new order
Boone County restaurants adjust to new order
COLUMBIA – Tuesday marks the start of a new, less restrictive stage in the reopening plan for Boone County. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:22:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 3:50:52 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
COLUMBIA — Most international students will not be impacted by a new executive order limiting certain visas. On Monday,... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 81°
3pm 81°
4pm 82°
5pm 81°