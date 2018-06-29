SEC Adds 1 Day, 2 Teams to Baseball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) -- The Southeastern Conference is adding two teams and one day to the league baseball tournament. Commissioner Mike Slive said Monday that the tournament will go to 10 teams starting with the upcoming season. It will also start on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Games played through Friday are double elimination, while single elimination games start on Saturday in the six-day tournament.

The East and West division champions will have the top two seeds and first-round byes. The other participants will be seeded based on conference winning percentage.

The SEC has expanded to 14 teams with the additions of Missouri and Texas A&M.

The 2012 tournament will be held May 22-27 at Regions Park in Hoover, Alabama. SEC teams have won the last three national championships, including two straight by South Carolina.