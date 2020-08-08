SEC adds two teams to MU football schedule

COLUMBIA — The SEC has announced two more games of the 2020-2021 football season.

Mizzou will play Alabama in Columbia, and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

The LSU Tigers are the reigning National Champions in college football, and Alabama has won five national championships under head coach Nick Saban.

In the Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday, LSU is the preseason No. 3 team in the country. Alabama is preseason No. 5.

In a normal season, the Tigers would play eight conference games. Due to the coronavirus, the SEC is playing a 10-game conference only schedule this fall. The two games announced today will be played in addition to the eight conference games on Mizzou's normal schedule.

For the rest the SEC football schedule, visit the SEC's website.

Dates for these games have not yet been announced. Mizzou training camp, which was set to begin Friday, has been pushed back to August 17th.