SEC Alerts Fans of Counterfeit Tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference reminds fans to beware of possible stolen or counterfeit tickets for the football championship game.

Tickets for the Saturday, Dec. 7 game at the Georgia Dome between Missouri and Auburn is sold out. The sold out game is prompting many fans to seek tickets in alternative ways, such as through the secondary market.



The SEC says any individual in possession of a counterfeit or stolen ticket will be denied access into the game. There are no PDF or paper tickets for the SEC Football Championship.



The SEC and the Georgia Dome will have a "Ticket Validation Window" at the main box office of the Georgia Dome starting at 10 a.m. the day of the game, where the authenticity of the ticket can be confirmed at the box office.



In a news release from the SEC's communications director, it said, "When purchasing tickets on the secondary market, fans are advised to look for the authentic SEC holographic foil on several locations of the tickets. Two strips of the foil are located at the top of the ticket. The championship game logo in the middle of the ticket also contains the foil. Within the foil, the SEC circle logo and the words "Southeastern Conference" should be visible to the human eye when rotating the ticket back and forth."



"We advise fans to be attentive to the appearance and texture of the tickets they are purchasing," said John Gibson, director of championship ticket operations. "It is important to pay close attention to the details of the holographic foil as well as the texture of the ticket."



The SEC Football Championship Game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET at the Georgia Dome on Saturday.