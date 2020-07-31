SEC announces 10 game in-conference football schedule, delays start

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The SEC announced a plan for a 10-game, in-conference football schedule on Thursday.

According to an announcement on the Mizzou Athletics website, the season will also be delayed with a start on September 26 and end with the SEC Championship on December 19.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement Thursday after discussions with SEC Presidents, Chancellors, Athletic Directors, staff and advisors.

"We have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs," Sankey said.

According to the announcement, the revised schedule, which will be announced at a later date, includes one mid-season open date, and one open date on December 12 for all teams.

Decisions regarding spectators will be announced at a later date, according to the announcement.

Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk spoke with the media Thursday afternoon about the conference's announcement.

Sterk said the delayed start to football season will give the conference time to see what happens with the virus once students come back to campus.

He also said keeping the fall season to conference-only play will make it easier to reschedule and adjust games as needed.

As far as whether Mizzou fans will be in the stands, Sterk said they'll probably target a 20% capacity. But, he said that's still up in the air.

He said he feels good about how student athletes are handling the pandemic. He says they're masking up when they can't stay socially distant and most positive cases they've seen among athletes have been asymptomatic.

Mizzou Football was supposed to play two games prior to the new start date of Sept. 26. One of those was a conference game against South Carolina. It's unclear if or when that game will be rescheduled.