SEC Announces $309.6 Million in Revenue Distribution

SANDESTIN, Florida - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Friday it will distribute approximately $309.6 million among the 14 universities of the conference, the highest distribution in conference history.

The average amount each school will receive, excluding bowl money, is "slightly over $20.9 million per school."

The total comes from $292.8 million distributed by the conference office, along with $16.8 million retained by schools that participated in 2013-14 bowl games.

This year's figure beat last year's previous record of $304.7 million. Revenue for the conference has nearly doubled over the past five years, from $165.9 million in 2009 to this year's mark at just under $310 million.