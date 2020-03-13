SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament

By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced today only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be allowed to attend the remainder of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

The decision comes after the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel. People who already purchased tickets to the tournament will get automatic refunds.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will be broadcast on the SEC Network, as will the quarterfinals evening session. The afternoon quarterfinals session, both semifinal matches and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The SEC also announced all regular season contests in all sports will have similar attendence restrictions through March 30, at which point conditions will be re-evaluated.

