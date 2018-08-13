SEC announces kickoff time for Missouri's homecoming game

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team will kickoff this year's homecoming game at 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 25. The Southeastern Conference made the announcement on Monday that the match-up against the Vanderbilt Commodores can be seen on the SEC Network for fans who aren't able to "come home" for the game.

The Mizzou Alumni Association will host the 103rd homecoming, with the theme of "Celebrating Our Stripes." With the game time now selected, more details about the homecoming parade and other activities should be announced soon. The current homecoming schedule is available for those trying to plan to attend the festivities.

The game will serve as the seventh meeting between Missouri and Vanderbilt on the gridiron. The Tigers have a 3-2-1 series record against the Commodores. Since joining the league, Missouri is only 1-1 against their SEC East opponent. In 2013, Missouri grabbed a 51-28 victory in Nashville while Vanderbilt 19-15 in 2012 in Columbia.

This week Missouri will travel to Gainesville, Florida to face the Gators. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.