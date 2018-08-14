SEC announces kickoffs for first two Mizzou football games

COLUMBIA – The first couple of weeks of the 2016 SEC football television selections have been announced. It reveals the kickoffs and networks that will be airing Mizzou’s first two home games at Faurot Field.

The home opener is set on Sept. 10th, with the Tigers facing Eastern Michigan.

This game will be aired on the SEC Alternate channel.

On Sept. 17th, Georgia will make their way to Columbia, and it will be televised on the SEC Network. The first two home games will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Conference will announce the remaining kickoff and television designations for the 2016 season on a 12-day advance notice.