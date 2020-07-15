SEC Athletics Directors say that decisions on the season will be more clear in late July

BIRMINGHAM - SEC athletics directors met in Birmingham, AL on Monday to discuss the upcoming season with regards to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report from the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force helped lead most of the discussion around the pre-season calendar and fall season. The report included an update on current COVID-19 testing procedures.

Topics discussed in the meeting included scheduling options for the fall 2020 competitions, and ways to ensure that athletic events are healthy and safe for athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans.

The meeting marked the first in person conference since March, though the directors have had continual conversations over video meetings in the past couple of months.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in an interview on the conference's website.

More information and updates about the season should be available by late July.