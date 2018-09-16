SEC Brings Business to Tiger Apparel Stores

COLUMBIA - The announcement of Mizzou joining the Southeastern Conference has had a positive impact on local tiger apparel stores. With the anticipation of a large number of Mizzou fans coming into Columbia, two local stores are getting ready for the crowds.

Rally House on Broadway is a new tiger apparel store in town. The company owners chose the Broadway location because of the proximity to campus and the central location of downtown. Going into their fifth week of sales they have seen a drastic increase in profits so far.

Tiger Town in the mall recorded a 73 percent increase in sales from this time last year. Tiger Town thinks sales will continue to rise as home game weekends approach. Tiger Town manager Matthew West said

"We have a good location, we're right off Interstate 70 and we're in the mall, which brings people into our store," said Matthew West, Tiger Town manager.

Both Tiger Town and Rally House will have plenty of extra merchandise on hand and extra staff on home game weekends.