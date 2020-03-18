SEC calls it quits on sports for the 2019-2020 year

By: Amanda Gilchrist, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA- On Tuesday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced the cancelation of all remaining competitions for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This cancelation will include events such as spring football, pro days and SEC championships for the remainder of the school year. 

All other athletics activities, including practices and meetings, will continue to be suspended until April 15 when the situation will be reevaluated. 

