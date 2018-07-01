SEC East overshadowed by more powerful West

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 08 2014 Oct 8, 2014 Wednesday, October 08, 2014 1:14:00 PM CDT October 08, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

ATHENS, Georgia (AP) - An important Southeastern Conference Eastern Division showdown is being overshadowed this week by another deluge of compelling SEC West games.

The only ranked teams from the SEC East will meet on Saturday when No. 13 Georgia visits No. 23 Missouri in a game which could provide some clarity in the muddled East race. The game has been set for an early 11 a.m. CDT kickoff as if to serve as a warm-up for offerings from the West - the nation's most powerful division.

Georgia receiver Michael Bennett insists he's not insulted by the powerful West overshadowing the East in the regular season. He said the East will have its chance to shine in the SEC championship game.

Bennett said he hopes the heavyweights in the West bludgeon each other before the Dec. 6 title game in Atlanta.

"They can have all their fun right now, but all that matters is once we get to Atlanta, whoever wins that game is going to get the attention," Bennett said.

"I'm glad they're all really good over there and beating each other up. Someone is going to come kind of bruised and battered into the SEC championship game. Hopefully we'll be there and be able to get the win and go on to the playoffs."

The West boasts four of the nation's top seven teams in the Top 25. Having those four teams come from only two states, Mississippi and Alabama, only makes the drama more difficult to ignore.

The must-see SEC West showdowns this week include No. 2 Auburn at No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 3 Mississippi at No. 14 Texas A&M. Also, No. 7 Alabama plays at Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the SEC East race is up for grabs. Missouri (4-1, 1-0) is the division's only team without a SEC loss. Florida, Georgia and Kentucky are 2-1 in the SEC.

Tennessee is 0-2 in the conference, but the Vols believe they're still in the East race. That's an advantage to playing in the SEC's weaker division.

"I just know that we still have a good chance of winning the East," said Tennessee cornerback Cam Sutton. "I think almost every team on our side has a loss, so it's not out of the question for us to make a comeback toward the end of the season.

"It definitely gives us a little bit more motivation each day coming in."

Asked to explain the power shift to the SEC West, Tennessee coach Butch Jones said "I think some of it is cyclical."

Jones said that doesn't mean the East is packed with pushovers.

"Really, I believe the East is extremely competitive as well," Jones said. "It's just the nature of the SEC. ... Every team is good. Every team is physical. Every team is well-coached, and every program has very good fan support, so when you go on the road, every away game is a hostile environment."

Kentucky (4-1) is trying to take advantage of the wide-open race in the East. It has back-to-back conference wins over Florida and South Carolina and is moving closer to becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2010.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats are part of a movement toward "great parity" in the league.

"It's a tough conference and there's not a heck of a lot of teams going backward," Stoops said. "Everybody is trying to move forward like we are. We are trying to do everything we can to improve our program, and I think you see that from a lot of the teams in this league."

South Carolina (3-3, 2-3) was a popular preseason pick to win the East but has fallen to fifth after last week's loss at surprising Kentucky.

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said "I don't think anybody could disagree" the East is down.

"Maybe they've recruited a little better than everybody else," Spurrier said last week of the West teams.

The West's breakthrough teams are drawing national attention.

ESPN's College GameDay is spending its second straight week in the state of Mississippi, shifting from Oxford, where it was based for last week's Ole Miss win over Alabama, to Starkville.

Bennett said he understands if those games generate a bigger buzz than Georgia's important test at Missouri.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Bennett said. "It's actually kind of exciting to see. I love the attention on Ole Miss and Mississippi State. I think it's good for college football."

More News

Grid
List

4th hottest June on record
4th hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
3 minutes ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:06 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Weather

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
35 minutes ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8pm 81°
9pm 79°
10pm 78°
11pm 76°