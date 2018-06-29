SEC Entry Yields Another Hefty Gift For Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Missouri's first year in the Southeastern Conference continues to pay dividends away from the field. School officials announced an $8.3 million gift from Don and Audrey Walsworth of Marceline on Tuesday. The donation follows a $30 million gift from the Kansas City Sports Trust in June and a $6.4 million anonymous contribution in December.

The Walsworth gift will go toward previously announced Memorial Stadium improvements. The school plans to add 6,000 seats to the stadium, which now holds 71,004 fans. Missouri will also build a new clubhouse for the men's and women's golf teams at a private course in Columbia used by the school.

Walsworth is the CEO of a northern Missouri publishing company and a former chairman of the university's Board of Curators.