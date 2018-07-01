SEC Establishes New Border War for Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- Just a month from Friday, Mizzou will become an offical member of the SEC.

With the addition's of Missouri and Texas A&M, the SEC announced new football and basketball scheduling formats today.

Beginning in 2013, Missouri will play each team within it's division once - one rotating cross divisional game and one cross divisonal game with it's permanent rival that the SEC established today.

Mizzou will go head to head with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Beginning this season, the Mizzou basketball team will play 18 conference games. Mizzou will play a home and away series with it's permanent rival, Arkansas, each year.

The Tigers will also play a home and away series with four other SEC teams on yearly rotating basis. They will also face the eight other teams not scheduled for home and away series once each season.