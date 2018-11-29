SEC Fines Missouri for Rushing Faurot Field

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that three universities will be fined after fans rushed the respective schools' football fields.

Missouri fans rushed the field after the Tigers' dramatic 28-21 victory over Texas A&M which led to the clinching the SEC East title. Due to the fans' actions, MU will be fined $5,000. Auburn will also be fined $5,000 for the same reason.

Ole Miss will be fined $25,000. Their fee is larger because it is the second offense the fans have committed.