SEC fines Missouri for fans storming field

COLUMBIA - The SEC fined Missouri $25,000 Monday for fans entering the field following the team's 21-14 win against Arkansas Saturday.

This is Mizzou's second offense for rushing the field or court since the Tigers moved to the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Fans last rushed the field in 2013 after clinching the SEC East in a 28-21 victory against Texas A&M.

If fans rush a playing surface again in the next three years, it could result in a $50,000 fine.

This includes all SEC collegiate sports including men's college basketball.

After three years, the next potential fine would be downgraded back to the $25,000 level.