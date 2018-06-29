SEC Nation comes to MU for Mississippi State game

COLUMBIA - The SEC Nation came to MU Thursday for the football game against Mississippi State.

Tim Tebow and other members of the SEC Network's traveling pregame went onto Faurot Field prior to the Missouri Tigers game.

According to University of Missouri Athletics, the SEC Network show aired live at 6:30 Thursday. MU fans were able to enter Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. to watch the show.

This was the SEC Nation's second appearance on the MU campus in the program's history, according to University of Missouri Athletics.