SEC Newcomers to Face-Off Under the Lights

COLUMBIA -- Southeastern Conference newcomers Missouri and Texas A&M will face-off in College Station for the third straight year on November 24. On Monday, the SEC announced coverage of the game will begin at 6 p.m. (central time) on ESPN or ESPN2. The network will be announced following this Saturday's games.

Missouri has won two consecutive games at College Station. In 2011 the Tigers came back to beat the Aggies 38-31 in overtime while in 2010 Mizzou won 30-9. This game will close out the regular season for both teams. This week Missouri hosts Syracuse at home while Texas A&M hosts Sam Houston State.

The Tigers will look to pick up their third and final conference win of the season while Aggies look to finish with six conference wins.