SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments

By: The Associated Press and Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

The Big 12 Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) March 12, 2020

The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.