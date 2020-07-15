SEC postpones volleyball, soccer, cross county competition for the fall

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The SEC announced Tuesday the start of the soccer, cross county and volleyball seasons will be postponed through at least August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement includes both non-conference and conference competition for the listed sports. In a release, the SEC stated that any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponement will be determined by each school.

Different Mizzou Athletics coaches have released statements about the SEC cancelling the start of the season.

"Our leadership has had to make very difficult decisions in regards to the 2020 season," head Mizzou soccer coach Brian Biltz said.

"While this has been an ever-evolving situation, our top priority has always been the safety of our student-athletes and our community. We will continue to move forward and prepare for our return to competition," Blitz said.

Head Mizzou Volleyball coach, Josh Taylor, added his thoughts on the postponement.

"These decisions are in the best interest of everyone involved," Taylor said. "We will continue to adjust our preparation and training for the 2020 season and will be ready to go when the opportunity arises."

Shawn Davis, Mizzou Athletics assistant athletic director said no schedules had been released for the upcoming season yet.

SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.