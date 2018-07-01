SEC Preseason Basketball Poll Pegs Missouri To Finish 5th in SEC

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) Basketball Media Day is in full swing right now and Missouri has made its presence known.

Missouri's basketball team, in a pre-season poll, was voted to finish fifth in the SEC. Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee and LSU respectively are slated to finish in front of Missouri in the conference.

Missouri junior guard Jabari Brown as also voted to the Second Team All-SEC team. The only returning starter from last year's team averaged 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Joining Brown on the Second Team All-SEC team is Scottie Wilbekin, Patric Young, Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Dakari Johnson, Jeronne Maymon and Jarnell Stokes. Incoming freshman Julius Randle of Kentucky was named the SEC Preseason Player Of The Year.