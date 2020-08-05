SEC pushes back practice start date
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday adjusted dates for preseason football activity.
The first allowable practice is now scheduled for Aug. 17. The SEC had previously set this date for Aug. 7.
"The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force," the announcement read.
Schools are allowed to conduct up to 14 hours a week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs from Aug. 7-16.
Between Aug. 17 and opening day, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time, according to the announcement.
