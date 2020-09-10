SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama

COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference only 2020 schedule on Monday.

MU will kick off its season against quite the opponent.

Mizzou will open its season against Alabama in Columbia on September 26. Mizzou will then travel to Tennessee on October 3, and LSU a week later.

Eliah Drinkwitz will have his debut as Missouri's head coach against an Alabama team that finished 2019 ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll and had an 11-2 record, with a 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan to end the year. Before last year, the Crimson Tide had made a College Football Playoff appearance every year since its inception in the 2014-15 season.

On October 17 the Tigers will return back to Columbia to face Vandy. They will be back on the road at Florida on the 24.

Mizzou will celebrate Halloween with Kentucky at Faurot Field before hosting Georgia on November 14.

The team will travel to South Carolina on November 21 and host Arkansas on November 28.

The regular season wraps up December 5 at Mississippi State.