SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama

3 weeks 2 days 13 hours ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 6:56:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News
Source: Columbia Missourian
By: Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director and Adam Cole, Missourian

COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference only 2020 schedule on Monday.

MU will kick off its season against quite the opponent.

Mizzou will open its season against Alabama in Columbia on September 26. Mizzou will then travel to Tennessee on October 3, and LSU a week later.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be traveling to Columbia for the Tigers' Week 1 matchup Sept. 26. The opponent was announced on the SEC Network's "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday afternoon. 

The Tide was added to MU's schedule just 10 days before the announcement of the Week 1 matchup. Missouri last played Alabama in 2018, traveling to Tuscaloosa for a 39-10 loss to the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide.

Eliah Drinkwitz will have his debut as Missouri's head coach against an Alabama team that finished 2019 ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll and had an 11-2 record, with a 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan to end the year. Before last year, the Crimson Tide had made a College Football Playoff appearance every year since its inception in the 2014-15 season.

On October 17 the Tigers will return back to Columbia to face Vandy. They will be back on the road at Florida on the 24.

Mizzou will celebrate Halloween with Kentucky at Faurot Field before hosting Georgia on November 14.

The team will travel to South Carolina on November 21 and host Arkansas on November 28.

The regular season wraps up December 5 at Mississippi State.

More News

Grid
List

World Suicide Prevention Day: Here's how to help
World Suicide Prevention Day: Here's how to help
(CNN) -- Every 40 seconds, someone in the world takes their own life. That's at least 800,000 people a year,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:51:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Professor who lied about being Black resigns from George Washington University
Professor who lied about being Black resigns from George Washington University
(CNN) -- Less than a week after George Washington University announced Jessica Krug would not resume teaching this semester after... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:49:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:22:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump has added 20 names to a list of potential nominees for the U.S. Supreme... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:03:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:13:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
COLUMBIA - C.R.O.P or, Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty, is hosting their annual walk to end hunger, but with some... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Substitute teachers face uphill battle
Substitute teachers face uphill battle
COLUMBIA- Substitute teachers in mid-Missouri are another one of the many groups struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 6:31:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
SAN FRANCISCO — Parts of the West Coast woke up Wednesday to orange skies, an ominous effect of rapidly spreading... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
COLUMBIA - A new White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommends closing Missouri bars and requiring masks in Missouri's metro... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:23:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
FULTON- Most people have made adjustments to their daily schedules since the pandemic began in March. For some, that might... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
COLUMBIA - It has been almost six months since the first COVID-19 stimulus relief bill was passed. There have been... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
FULTON - A group of Westminster College students unearthed a 3,000 pound, 7-foot long triceratops skull in the Badlands of... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
ASHLAND - The fifth graders at Southern Boone Elementary had an even stranger first week back than they bargained for,... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 60°
10am 61°
11am 63°
12pm 64°