SEC Releases Mizzou Softball's Full Television Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The Southeastern Conference released the full 2013 softball television schedule on Monday, announcing a compliment of 35 televised SEC softball games, in addition to the SEC Tournament. The University of Missouri softball team will be featured in five televised matchups, with the Friday, March 29 home game vs. South Carolina slated for Fox Sports Net with a 7 p.m. (CT) start.



The addition of the Friday matchup against the Gamecocks joins Mizzou's previously announced four-game lineup on ESPN Networks. The Tigers' games on ESPN's family of networks include the Saturday, May 4 matchup against Tennessee at University Field, set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.



Mizzou will additionally have three games on ESPNU. The Tigers' Friday and Saturday contests at Alabama (April 5-6) will begin at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Mizzou will play host to Arkansas on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

The 2013 SEC Softball Tournament, held May 8-11 in Lexington, Ky., at the UK Softball Complex, will be entirely carried across ESPN's platforms. Coverage begins on ESPNU with play-in games on Wednesday, May 8 and continues with quarterfinal action on May 9. The SEC Championship will air on ESPN2 on Saturday, May 11.