SEC Releases Mizzou Volleyball Television Schedule

COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference announced its 2012 volleyball television schedule on Wednesday. Mizzou, which is in its inaugural year as members of the SEC, will appear on television four times, including a program-best three times on ESPNU. Mizzou's three appearances on ESPNU this season are tied for the most among any of the league's 13 teams along with Tennessee and LSU.



The first of the Tigers' three ESPNU matches will come on September 12 as defending SEC Champion Tennessee comes to the Hearnes Center on September 12 for a 7 p.m. match. With both teams being slotted in the league's Eastern Division, the match will have major implications in the conference race. The Tigers will once again host ESPNU on Sunday, October 14, as Mississippi State will visit Columbia for a 12 p.m. match. The last Tiger match to appear on ESPNU in 2012 will be on October 24 as the Tigers visit Athens, Georgia, for a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m. All of the matches scheduled to appear on ESPNU will also be streamed nationwide at WatchESPN. In all, the matches will reach 73 million homes in the United States.



In addition to the three matches slated to air on ESPNU, the Tigers' contest at Ole Miss on October 19 will also air live on Fox Sports South, giving the Tigers four television dates through the SEC this season.