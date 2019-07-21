SEC Softball Tournament Semifinals Moved
LEXINGTON, KY -- Southeastern Conference officials have announced that the SEC Softball Tournament Semifinals, originally slated for 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, have been moved due to inclement weather in the area. ESPNU will air both semifinal games live at their respective times.
SEC Softball Tournament Semifinals - Revised Schedule
• Friday, May 10 - No. 1 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia - 6 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
• Friday, May 10 - No. 3 Missouri vs. No. 2 Tennessee - 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
