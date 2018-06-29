SEC to Announce Mizzou's 2013 Football Schedule

COLUMBIA -- According to the Southeastern Conference, it will announce the SEC football schedule Thursday at 2 p.m. KOMU 8 News will post Mizzou's schedule as soon as it is announced.

SEC conference scheduling rules state the Tigers must play each SEC East team. That means Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Kentucky will be on Mizzou's schedule. Mizzou's cross division rival, Arkansas, will be as well.

The announcement Thursday afternoon will reveal the location of these games as well as the other team Missouri will face off against.