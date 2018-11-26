SEC wants to be 'clear' about its new bag policy

1 year 2 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 31 2017 Aug 31, 2017 Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:29:00 PM CDT August 31, 2017 in Top Stories
By: Jessica Porter, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – The SEC and Mizzou Athletics wants to be clear: They want attendees to now have clear bags when entering Faurot Field. It’s known as the clear bag policy and will take effect on the first home game of the season this Saturday.

This means diaper bags and large purses are no longer allowed. 

Byron Hatch, assistant commissioner for the SEC, said an attack in 2015 outside of a soccer stadium in Paris prompted further discussion about safety and security during SEC sporting events. 

Some SEC schools took the lead and implemented the policy on their own. Hatch said the SEC was amazed when the policy went over well.

“We were surprised about the lack of complaints that we received,” Hatch said. “We think that the general public understands and knows the things that are happening now in the world.”

After seeing the results, SEC athletic directors decided that they wanted to have a conference-wide policy for the sport of football. 

But some people aren’t too thrilled about the policy.  

“Everything I carry in my purse, be it condoms, tampons, lipstick, money, pacifiers you name it they’re going to be looking at that, as is everyone next to you,” said Laura Reynolds.

“It’s one thing to open your bag and let someone see in on your way in, it’s another to have it all in a clear bag on display for everybody and the stadium to see,” she said.

Reynolds said she hopes it will be a one game policy. But Hatch said he thinks fans will adjust.

“I think fans will feel fine, they will adjust and proceed accordingly,” Hatch said. “Hopefully they take note that we’re trying to make the environment as safe and secure as possible still keeping in mind the fan experience.” 

If football fans do not have a clear bag when entering the stadium, they’ll be asked to get rid of it before going inside.

Hatch said that fans should pay extra attention to the height requirements and the size of logos that are on the bags.

According to the MU Tiger website, the following types of bags are allowed in the stadium: 

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)
  • Small clutch bags (may be opaque), with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand)
  • An institutionally approved logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

