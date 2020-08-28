Second Accident in One Week Blocks Traffic on Grindstone
COLUMBIA - Another car accident slowed traffic Thursday morning on Grindstone Parkway near the Highway 63 interchange. This accident involved two cars.
Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department responded to the accident around 8:50 a.m. and helped direct the morning traffic.
A police officer said one person was injured in the accident, but did not know if emergency crews transported anyone to the hospital. As of 9:30 Thursday morning, crews had the accident cleared.
A two-car accident blocked traffic in the same area Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.
