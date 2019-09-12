Second Break-in Could Be Connected to Girl's Story

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, July 01 2013 Jul 1, 2013 Monday, July 01, 2013 5:23:00 PM CDT July 01, 2013 in News
By: Lauren Bale
COLUMBIA - Police said they believe the armed intruder who broke into a young girl's bedroom early Thursday morning on Bicknell Street may have broken into another house on Anthony Street early Saturday.

The description of the suspect and details of the crimes are similar and the break ins occurred less than two miles apart. Police said in both cases the intruder entered the homes through an unlocked door, attempted to attack the victims in their bedrooms and ran away when the victims began yelling.

Both victims say the man entered the houses despite lights being on and knew his way around, leading police to believe the intruder may have been watching the homes.

Police said to remain vigilant, report suspicious behavior and make sure all doors are locked. They also ask if you have any information that could lead to the man's identity and arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.

 

