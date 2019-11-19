Second charge filed against Joseph Elledge

COLUMBIA - A second charge has been filed against Joseph Elledge for child abuse.

He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. This is his second charge, he is currently in jail for a felony child abuse charge.

Dan Knight says this can double Elledge’s range of punishment from 7 years to 14 years. Both charges are Class D felonies.

KOMU also received the following statement from the attorney for the parents of Mengqi Ji.

"Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji have expressed that they do take some comfort in the additional criminal charges being filed today but they continue to believe that Joe and Jean Elledge have more information regarding the disappearance of their daughter, Mengqi Ji. They will continue to be persistent about seeking justice for their daughter wanting everyone to know that they will not give up until this matter is brought to final resolution. They want to request that anyone who sees anything suspicious in the outlying rural areas to please come forward and report that information to the Columbia Police Department."



In the statement the parents also ask that people keep an eye out for Mengqi Ji's purse and vehicle.