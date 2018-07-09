Second Couple Arrested for Drugs and Counterfeiting Equipment

MONITEAU COUNTY - Police arrived at 56998 Greenwood Drive in Moniteau County to execute a search warrant. They recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials associated with the sale of methamphetamine and materials consistent with counterfeiting. Officers also recovered surveillance equipment and cameras.

Justin T. Moore, age 30 of the residence and Allison M. Koechner, age 25 of Tipton were arrested at the scene.

Justin T. Moore was charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute A Controlled Substance. He is being held without bond at the Moniteau County Jail.

Allison Koechner was charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute A Controlled Substance and Forgery. She is being held without bond at the Moniteau County Jail.