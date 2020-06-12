Second COVID-19 case tied to Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day weekend parties

By: The Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Health officials in suburban Kansas City have linked a new coronavirus case to Memorial Day weekend parties at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh told the Johnson County, Kansas, board of commissioners Thursday that the infected resident visited the same bar as a resident of Boone County in mid-Missouri who previously tested positive.

Social media postings of the event showed large crowds of mostly young people without masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines at pools along the central Missouri lake that is a popular weekend getaway spot.

Health officials urged anyone who attended the parties to self-quarantine for 14 days.

