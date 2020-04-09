Second CPS student brings BB gun to school
COLUMBIA - A student brought a BB gun to West Middle School Tuesday, a week after a student at Lange Middle School got caught doing the same.
Principal Connie Dewey sent a letter home to parents about the incident.
She said a student saw the BB gun and reported it school officials. She said officials confiscated the BB gun and were taking appropriate disciplinary action.
She said parents should make sure children are only bringing allowed items to school.
"In order for our school to remain a safe haven, we must all work together – parents, staff and community members – to provide the quality environment that our children deserve," Dewey said.
