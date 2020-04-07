Second death in St. Charles County brings COVID-19 death toll in Missouri counties to 12

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - According to a news release from The St. Charles County Health Department, a second person has died of COVID-19. No other information about the patient was released.

The county currently has 32 cases. And the first person to die was a man in his 70s.

Earlier this afternoon, Greene County reported that there had been four deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 41 cases. All of the victims were residents at Morningside Assisted Living according to Springfield-Greene County health officials.

The current death toll for COVID-19 patients across Missouri counties is 12.