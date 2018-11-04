Second Guilty Devlin Plea Scheduled for Monday

Source: The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) - A day after pleading guilty in the abduction of Ben Ownby, Michael Devlin is back in court today, where he is expected to do the same in the kidnapping of Shawn Hornbeck. Devlin faces a 9 a.m. hearing at the Washington County Courthouse in Potosi. He will then be driven to St. Louis County, where he is expected to plead guilty today or tomorrow to charges there.