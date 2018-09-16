Second Half Comeback Keeps Historic WWU Run Alive

5 years 8 months 2 days ago Sunday, January 13 2013 Jan 13, 2013 Sunday, January 13, 2013 11:03:21 AM CST January 13, 2013 in Basketball
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

FULTON, MO -- After trailing by as many as nine, the William Woods University men's basketball team turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 12-point win as they downed Lyon College 73-61on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Armah was one of two Owls with double-doubles in the game, with game-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds. He was joined by Johnathon Nutt, who knocked in 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

After the teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the early going, Lyon pushed out to the first big lead of the game. The Scots went on a 15-6 run to open up a 25-16 lead with 7:44 left in the half, capped by a Jordan McAllister trey.

The Owls responded with a 10-point run of their own to edge in front 26-25 with 2:22 to play. All 10 points during the run came inside the lane, with Armah capping the run with a fast-break layup.

Lyon would answer WWU's run with a 6-1 spurt of its own to take a 31-27 lead into the break, and held the Owls at bay for the first two minutes of the second half, building to a 36-31 lead.

On the next possession, Roy McElroy capped off a wild stretch in the lane as the Owls had four chances at the basket from layup range over a span of four seconds. The Owls post players battled with a pair of Scots, with McElroy eventually getting the putback after a miss by Armah wouldn't go in. The bucket sparked a short 6-0 spurt to put WWU in front 37-36, with the teams swapping the lead back and forth for the next seven minutes.

William Woods finally took the lead for good with 10:41 to go, as Dontre' Jenkins racked a pair of free throws to put WWU up 46-44. Lyon's Jordan Layrock was only able to make one of two from the line as he drew a foul on the ensuing possession.

Nutt rattled home five straight points to blow the game open with 8:59 to play. After drawing a foul as he grabbed an offensive rebound, he hit both free throws, then drained a second-chance trey on the next Owls possession to put WWU up 51-45. A three-point play by Armah finished off a 12-1 run with the hosts in front 58-46.

Lyon wasn't able to close the gap to single digits over the final 5:47, as William Woods moved to 4-0 in the AMC for the first time in school history.

In addition to Armah's 21 and Nutt's 15, D.J. Hoskins chipped in 11 points and Logan Decker added 10. The Scots had just one scorer in double figures as Marcus Humose finished with 19. Although the Owls were outshot .361 to .338 on the night, they rang up a .429 pace in the second half and took advantage of 27 trips to the charity stripe in the second half, hitting 21.

The Owls also dominated the rebounding battle, grabbing 60 rebounds to just 28 for the Scots. WWU nabbed 28 offensive boards on the night to just nine for Lyon.

William Woods closes out its two-game conference home stand on Tuesday night as they take on Williams Baptist College. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One is currently assisting in search, rescue and evacuation operations in North Carolina... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Gasconade man dies after truck overturns
Gasconade man dies after truck overturns
GASCONADE - A 64-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle collision Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

The Latest: Another town in SC flooded by Florence
The Latest: Another town in SC flooded by Florence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Depression Florence (all times local): 2:05 p.m. A small town... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Kansas City school district to reward attendance with money
Kansas City school district to reward attendance with money
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district plans to use money as an incentive to get students to... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 12:48:27 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Boone County November candidates "Walk for the Climate"
Boone County November candidates "Walk for the Climate"
COLUMBIA - Boone County representatives, candidates and community members walked a 5k on Sunday to highlight climate change and demonstrate... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Library holds gardening and horticulture showcases
Library holds gardening and horticulture showcases
COLUMBIA - From mid-Missouri arrangements all the way to Japanese Bonsai, two floral clubs showcased displays at the Columbia Public... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 6:24:00 AM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

One injured after Columbia armed robbery
One injured after Columbia armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Four suspects are in custody after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking to work Saturday night.... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 1:32:00 AM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City
Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A five vehicle crash caused by a hay bale in Jefferson City on Saturday left six people... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:47:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Volunteers make toys more accessible
Volunteers make toys more accessible
COLUMBIA - The roars from toy dinosaurs and giggles from Tickle-Me-Elmos filled the room in Clark Hall on Saturday while... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:28:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Westminster christens new field with big win
Westminster christens new field with big win
FULTON - The Westminster College Blue Jays unveiled their new turf football field on Saturday in their game against Iowa... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Shakespeare's celebrates 45 years of making pizza
Shakespeare's celebrates 45 years of making pizza
COLUMBIA - Shakespeare's Pizza celebrated its 45th anniversary on Saturday at all three locations. During the lunch hour, the... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:14:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Lincoln University curators approve mental health program
Lincoln University curators approve mental health program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lincoln University's curators have approved a new master's degree program in clinical mental health counseling. ... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:24:01 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest suspect in bomb threat
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest suspect in bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a bomb threat at Best Buy on Saturday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The Marines, the Coast Guard, civilian crews and volunteers used helicopters, boats and heavy-duty vehicles... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:04:01 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs
Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 5:44:53 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Columbia car show supports veterans
Columbia car show supports veterans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center and the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital held a car show Saturday to reach... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Two dead in separate crashes on Friday night
Two dead in separate crashes on Friday night
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are dead after separate crashes on Friday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Developers propose $63M luxury hotel for Kansas City
Developers propose $63M luxury hotel for Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two real estate executives have proposed a $63.5 million luxury hotel for Kansas City in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 2:46:12 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 78°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 73°