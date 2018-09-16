Second Half Comeback Keeps Historic WWU Run Alive

FULTON, MO -- After trailing by as many as nine, the William Woods University men's basketball team turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 12-point win as they downed Lyon College 73-61on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Armah was one of two Owls with double-doubles in the game, with game-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds. He was joined by Johnathon Nutt, who knocked in 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

After the teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the early going, Lyon pushed out to the first big lead of the game. The Scots went on a 15-6 run to open up a 25-16 lead with 7:44 left in the half, capped by a Jordan McAllister trey.

The Owls responded with a 10-point run of their own to edge in front 26-25 with 2:22 to play. All 10 points during the run came inside the lane, with Armah capping the run with a fast-break layup.

Lyon would answer WWU's run with a 6-1 spurt of its own to take a 31-27 lead into the break, and held the Owls at bay for the first two minutes of the second half, building to a 36-31 lead.

On the next possession, Roy McElroy capped off a wild stretch in the lane as the Owls had four chances at the basket from layup range over a span of four seconds. The Owls post players battled with a pair of Scots, with McElroy eventually getting the putback after a miss by Armah wouldn't go in. The bucket sparked a short 6-0 spurt to put WWU in front 37-36, with the teams swapping the lead back and forth for the next seven minutes.

William Woods finally took the lead for good with 10:41 to go, as Dontre' Jenkins racked a pair of free throws to put WWU up 46-44. Lyon's Jordan Layrock was only able to make one of two from the line as he drew a foul on the ensuing possession.

Nutt rattled home five straight points to blow the game open with 8:59 to play. After drawing a foul as he grabbed an offensive rebound, he hit both free throws, then drained a second-chance trey on the next Owls possession to put WWU up 51-45. A three-point play by Armah finished off a 12-1 run with the hosts in front 58-46.

Lyon wasn't able to close the gap to single digits over the final 5:47, as William Woods moved to 4-0 in the AMC for the first time in school history.

In addition to Armah's 21 and Nutt's 15, D.J. Hoskins chipped in 11 points and Logan Decker added 10. The Scots had just one scorer in double figures as Marcus Humose finished with 19. Although the Owls were outshot .361 to .338 on the night, they rang up a .429 pace in the second half and took advantage of 27 trips to the charity stripe in the second half, hitting 21.

The Owls also dominated the rebounding battle, grabbing 60 rebounds to just 28 for the Scots. WWU nabbed 28 offensive boards on the night to just nine for Lyon.

William Woods closes out its two-game conference home stand on Tuesday night as they take on Williams Baptist College. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.