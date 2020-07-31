Second homicide suspect arrested, police say

COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, for his involvement in the homicide that took place near South Eighth Street and Locust Street on Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department held a press conference Wednesday asking for the public's help in finding Johnson.

Johnson has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Joseph Hecht, 38, according to a statement from Columbia police.

The first suspect, identified as Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, was arrested July 26 on charges of second degree murder.

On July 25 at about 12:40 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired. Officers later learned that Hecht was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital for advanced medical care.

To report more details on this crime, please call the Columbia police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.