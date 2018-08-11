Second Human Case Of West Nile Virus

The woman had traveled outside of Boone County, and could have been infected in another location.

There are five confirmed cases of West Nile in Missouri.

In a safeguard approach, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department will spray the geographic area - weather permitting - in which the person resides, and one half-mile surrounding it.

The symptoms of West Nile Virus vary depending on the level of infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in 150 people will develop severe illness. Up to 20 percent of those infected by West Nile will have milder symptoms, and approximately 80 percent of all people who are infected will not show any symptoms. Symptoms can include high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, nausea and occasionally swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back.

The most effective way to fight West Nile Virus is through preventive measures. Residents are reminded to take the necessary precautions needed to protect themselves and reduce the mosquito population on their property.

-Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.

-Remove all discarded tires on your property.

-Clean vegetation and debris from edges of ponds.

-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs.

-Make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever you are outdoors.

-Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

-Make sure roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

-Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

-Change the water in birdbaths at least weekly.

Another important recommendation is to spray clothing with repellents containing permethrin or DEET. An effective repellent will contain 35 percent DEET (chemical name: N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide). DEET in high concentrations (greater than 35 percent) provides no additional protection. Repellents may irritate the eyes and mouth, so avoid applying repellent to the hands of children. Whenever you use an insecticide or insect repellent, be sure to read and follow the manufacturer's directions for use, as printed on the product.

For the last several years, the Health Department has noticed a trend that West Nile cases are reported later in the summer. The first West Nile case this year was reported last Friday, Aug. 17. For more information on local West Nile Virus, please visit www.GoColumbiaMo.com.