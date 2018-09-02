Second lawsuit filed over state education board turmoil

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield teacher is suing the Missouri Board of Education over a closed session it held last week during a controversy over removing Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Laurie Sullivan alleges the board violated the state's open meetings law by holding a closed meeting Nov. 21 to discuss Vandeven's future.

Tim Sumners of Joplin and Missy Gelner of Springfield were appointed and then removed from the board by Gov. Eric Greitens. He appointed Jennifer Edwards hours before the Nov. 21 meeting. Sumners and Gelner participated in the closed meeting but only Edwards was able to vote.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Sullivan's lawsuit contends Sumners and Gelner were not properly removed from the board. Sumners on Tuesday sued Greitens to challenge his removal from the board.