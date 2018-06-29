Second Major Winter Storm in a Week Impacts Columbia and Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The second major winter storm in a week is spreading heavy wet snow across all of Boone County this morning. Local governments and emergency services are urging people to stay off the roads and to watch for downed power lines and trees. Road crews report slick roads and about six inches of heavy wet snow on the ground. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Columbia and Boone County and forecasts between six to 10 inches of total snowfall through Tuesday afternoon.

MoDOT has issued a "No Travel Advisory" for the entire state of Missouri. Both City of Columbia and Boone County Public Works crews are out and plowing the roadways. The City of Columbia is concentrating on first and second priority roads. Crews are alo assisting with trucks and chain saws to clear tree limbs and tress from roadways. If your vehicle becomes stranded and winds up in the driving lane, it will be towed at the owner's expense. For non-injury crashes, drivers should call the non-emergency Law Enforcement number at (573) 442-6131.

Emergency Medical Systemo Hospitals are reporting adequate personnel on duty. Hospitals have staffed six additional ambulances and stationed them around Boone County. Hospitals are also using several 4-wheel drive vehicles to assist with responses.

City offices, Boone County offices and Boone County courts will be closed Tuesday.

For the City of Columbia, 1,500 outages were reported as of 8 a.m. At the peak of the outage reports, there were about 4,000 customers without power. Residents can report lines down or outages to (573) 875-2555. For Boone Electric, 3,000 customers were reported without power as of 8 a.m. Those customers can report lines down or outages to (573) 449-4181. Residents should not approach any line on the ground or hanging from a utility pole. If a line is on a structure or vehicle, or if there is visible smoke or fire, call 9-1-1.

Emergency management officials and local government officials are stressing no travel unless essential to avoid the issues experienced last week when hundreds of motorists and cars were stranded in Columbia and Boone County. Staying off the roadways will allow plowing crews from MoDOT, Boone County and the City of Columbia to complete their work. It will also assist in keeping roadways clear for emergency services such as law enforcement, fire and EMS, as well as utility service vehicles responding to any power outages.