Second man arrested in connection with Columbia chase, crash

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man Sunday night in connection with a chase and manhunt from March 11.

Columbia police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Chick, who was the driver of a car that attempted to evade police before crashing in a Columbia neighborhood.

Police arrested one of the car's two passengers, 31-year-old Joseph Dodson, at the scene of the crash. The other passenger was questioned and released. Chick fled on foot and remained at large until Sunday night.

Police said Chick had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic assault.

Chick was being held Monday morning for second degree assault, resisting arrest, operating without a license, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was being held on a total of $54,945 bond.