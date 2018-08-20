Second Man Convicted In Murder Of Restaurant Owner

Quinton Canton Junior was one of two men charged with killing Mexico, Missouri, restaurateur Komninos "Gus" Karellas. Canton was convicted yesterday in a trial moved to Warren County because of extensive publicity in the Mexico area. The verdict came on the one-year anniversary of Karellas' death. Canton once worked at G-and-D Steakhouse in Mexico. His lawyers said their client planned to rob Karellas, not murder him. Canton was also convicted of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Co-defendant Lance Berry was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action last month.