Second Man Dead in I-70 Crash

COLUMBIA - University Hospital said a second man died Friday after an accident on I-70 late Thursday night.

Columbia Police said Eric R. Lewis, 30, was transported to University Hospital after the accident. Police said paramedics pronounced Jeremy K. Tremblay, 31, dead at the scene.

Police said Tremblay, the driver, and Lewis were ejected from the car after they crashed into a ditch. They said neither of the men wore seatbelts. Police said Tremblay veered off the roadway before striking the ditch, which caused the car to overturn several times.