Second Mizzou DB Kicked Off Team

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 13 2011 Sep 13, 2011 Tuesday, September 13, 2011 1:04:00 PM CDT September 13, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A second Missouri defensive back has been kicked off the team in as many weeks.

Coach Gary Pinkel says redshirt freshman cornerback Tristen Holt has been "removed from the program." He announced sophomore safety Tavon Bolden's dismissal the first week of the season for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Holt was arrested Saturday on charges of leaving an accident scene. He reportedly drove away when another driver asked for his insurance information.

Holt did not play in Missouri's first two games.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°