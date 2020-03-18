Second person arrested in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police said Tuesday they arrested a second person that left a woman with a gunshot wound in her back.

Police arrested 19-year-old Leandre A. Williams for a late March 11 shooting that happened at the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. According to police, Williams admitted to being present at the shooting but denied shooting the woman.

Prosecutors charged Williams with unlawful use of weapons, armed criminal action and first degree assault.

There is no update on the victim.