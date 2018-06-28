Second person dies in fatal crash on Creasy Springs Road

COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department said Friday the driver of a fatal one-car crash on May 3 died.

Authorities said Bradley Gilman died at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Gilman was driving a car that hit a curb on Creasy Springs Road before overturning multiple times and coming to a rest on its roof.

After completing an investigation, police said alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Gilman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

Police said 18-year-old Elizabeth Upton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.