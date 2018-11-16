Second Rail Bridge to Be Built Over Osage River

OSAGE CITY (AP) - Missouri transportation officials have approved construction of a new railroad bridge over the Osage River in central Missouri.

Completion of the bridge will eliminate the final spot between Jefferson City and St. Louis where there is only a single railroad track. Officials say that will allow Amtrak passenger trains and freight trains to travel faster through eastern Missouri.

Officials plan to build a second bridge adjacent to the existing span. The project is estimated to cost $20 million. Work is scheduled to start in March and is expected to be completed by the end of 2013.

The bridge is the first significant rail infrastructure project in Missouri funded through the federal stimulus act.