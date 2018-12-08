Second student apprehended for threats on social media

MARYVILLE -For the second time in a single day, a Missouri college student has been arrested for making threats on the social media site Yik Yak.

Northwest Missouri State University announced Wednesday afternoon it has taken Connor Stottlemyre into custody.

Stottlemyre is accused of making threats overnight and was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. at his residence hall on campus. Stottlemyre has not be charged yet.

University police began an investigation after receiving a report that the suspect made threats on Yik Yak to hurt others. Students and employees received a notification email about the incident around 8:30 a.m.

Stottlemyre's apprehension comes on the same day that Missouri S&T student Hunter Park was arrested for making threats toward MU's campus.